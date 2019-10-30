Snapchat now lets you 3D Paint faces and pretty much anything else

Today, Snapchat is introducing a new 3D Paint feature that lets you draw in augmented reality. You can use it to draw on your own face using your phone’s front-facing camera, and it’ll also work with your rear-facing camera to let you to draw on objects in the environment. One video produced by Snap shows the feature being used to draw a pair of eyes and a mustache on the front of a van.

The functionality looks similar to Samsung’s “AR Doodle” feature which it introduced with the Galaxy Note 10. However, Samsung’s feature has the added benefit of using the phone’s S Pen stylus, which should be more precise than drawing with your finger on the screen.

If you want to give the feature a go yourself, then Snapchat’s 3D Paint is rolling out starting today. You’ll be able to find the feature within the Create section of the iOS app’s AR Bar. Unfortunately, the feature isn’t available on Android at launch, but Snapchat says that it will be coming to the platform in the coming months.