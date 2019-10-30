Sonos launches trade-up program for its oldest products

Sonos is letting people who own its oldest products trade them in for a more modern replacement. The new program offers a 30 percent discount to those who want to trade their Connect, Connect:Amp, ZP80, ZP90, ZP100, ZP120, or the first-generation Play:5 for something newer. Unfortunately, the Play:1 isn’t part of the list, as it was still available for sale relatively recently, even after being succeeded by the Sonos One and One SL.

If you have more than one of the eligible products, you’ll get the 30 percent discount for each one you trade up. You can register for the program on Sonos’ website where the company will also help customers find ways to responsibly recycle their old hardware.

The program comes as Sonos faces mounting competition from Amazon, which is about to release its Echo Studio speaker with premium audio quality. Bose also continues to come after Sonos with similar products like the Portable Home Speaker, which is very similar to the recent Sonos Move.