Apple will soon let you tack an iPhone onto your monthly Apple Card bill

In Apple’s Q4 earnings call, CEO Tim Cook announced that later this year, you’ll be able to buy an iPhone on an Apple Card, pay for it over 24 months with zero interest, get your 3 percent cash back on the purchase, and manage payments in the Wallet app with one fell swoop.

Apple already offers a number of ways to finance the cost of the iPhone, such as the iPhone Upgrade Program, and it seems like only the “manage payments in the Wallet app” portion is truly new. Apple already offers Apple Card holders 3 percent cash back when they make purchases at its stores, and lets you pay for phones in 24 installments while getting the cash back if you make those payments — on time — with an Apple Card.

With a timeline of “later this year” for the new installment plan, it seems possible this benefit will launch sometime before the holiday shopping season.

Apple Card users can also get 3 percent cash back at T-Mobile, Walgreens, and Uber.