Steam’s redesigned library is out now for everyone

In September, Valve launched a beta for a redesigned Steam library, and today, the company said that redesign is available for everyone. The new library has a refreshed visual look, intended to make it easier to find your games, see what your friends are playing, and follow news and updates from the games in your library. (You might have to relaunch your Steam client once or twice to get the update.)

Here’s one image of what it looks like in practice:

I think the “What’s New” section could be a particularly useful new feature — it seems like a handy way to quickly see updates about games I already have. Developers can post updates to this What’s New section, as well as to a game’s community hub and store page, using a new tool that Valve is calling “events.”

You can also see which friends are currently playing a game at a glance — take a look at that little friends icon beneath PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds in the image above.

With today’s update, Valve is also expanding the Remote Play Together Beta, which launched earlier this month to let you play local multiplayer games with your friends over the internet, to all Steam users.