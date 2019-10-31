The Apple Watch has become the standard by which all other smartwatches are measured. It provides you with information about your fitness, heart rate, and general health; lets you listen to your favorite music and other audio streams; notifies your friends or family in case of emergency; lets you access texts and email; and even (if you have an LTE-equipped version) allows you to make and take phone calls.

It’s got style, as well. You can take your pick of a wide variety of watch cases, bands, and faces. Some of those faces give you immediate feedback on your steps, the weather, or the position of the Moon. Others simply tell you what time it is — but with flair and imaginative designs. You can even have your watch show off your favorite GIFs.

In The Verge Guide to the Apple Watch, we help you get the most out of your watch. We give you step-by-step instructions on how to use its many features, offer reviews of the latest models, and take a look at how to operate some handy apps.

So strap on your watch, select your favorite face, and get ready to make the most of this exciting and useful wearable tech.