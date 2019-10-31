New trailer for Netflix’s Witcher confirms December 20th release date

Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher, based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s adored novels, will be available to stream on December 20th, according to a new trailer.

This is the second trailer for Netflix’s highly anticipated series, following a brief look at the show this past summer at San Diego Comic-Con. It mostly highlights Geralt’s relationship with other characters in the show, but shows some new and intense action scenes.

The series takes all of its inspiration from Sapkowski’s series instead of the incredibly popular RPG series from CD Projekt Red. Although Henry Cavill’s Geralt does show up in a bathtub, paying homage to a moment in The Witcher 3 that spawned a popular meme.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who is overseeing the series and is best known for her work on The Umbrella Academy and The Defenders, told Entertainment Weekly in July that her show purposely strays away from the video games.

“They went one direction, we actually get to go another,” Hissrich said. “We’re kind of holding close to our chest what we’re doing in the first season.”

It’s not just video games and TV series that have found inspiration in The Witcher. There’s also a series of board games and even a trading card game. They all incorporate Sapkowski’s original stories to varying degrees.