Motorola’s foldable RAZR phone appears in leaked images

Motorola is planning to unveil its foldable RAZR phone next month, but two new leaks have given us an early look at the handset. Evan Blass (evleaks) shared an image of the foldable RAZR on his Twitter account today, and it looks a lot like the classic RAZR V3 from 2004. Motorola has already teased a new hinge for this foldable RAZR, and this leaked image shows the displays will flip into the place.

There’s what appears to be a button or perhaps even a fingerprint reader at the base of the device. It could even be a home button, or it could be used to flip the display out. The image doesn’t really reveal much more, but Mobielkopen has also published similar images of the foldable RAZR that show it may include a separate display on the outside.

The site also speculates that the RAZR could be powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC and have a 6.2-inch OLED display. The secondary display looks like it will at least show the time and date and likely notification icons.

A close-up image of this second display has also leaked, and Mobielkopen suggests it will only have a resolution of 600 x 800, suggesting it will be limited to some basic functionality.

Previous leaks and patent filings have suggested there will be a single main display that folds vertically and flips out into place. A Wall Street Journal report from earlier this year suggested that the device could cost as much as $1,500. We’ll find out for sure on November 13th, which is when Motorola is set to unveil this nostalgic device.

The RAZR foldable will join similar revivals from HMD, a company that licensed the Nokia brand to rerelease the Nokia 3310, Nokia 8810, and even the iconic 2720 flip phone earlier this year. Motorola’s efforts certainly appear to have a far more modern foldable approach to bringing back a classic phone. We’ll be waiting to see if this particular folding display holds up, though.

Update October 31st, 11AM ET: Article updated with newly leaked images.