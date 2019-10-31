Cortana gets a male voice and Outlook for iOS integration in leaked video

Microsoft’s Cortana assistant is getting new features later this year, adding voice options (including a male voice for the first time) as well as an integration with the Outlook app on iOS, according to a leaked video posted by Twitter user @h0x0d.

The new Outlook features seem to largely revolve around a new “Play My Emails” feature that will see Cortana go over your new emails in a miniature briefing. During the briefing, you’ll be able to sort or flag conversations using your voice.

The video also shows off the option for a “masculine” voice for the smart assistant, which is a first for Microsoft and a welcome addition to the platform. Unfortunately, the video doesn’t actually have any audio of what the new voice sounds like, so we’ll have to wait for Microsoft to formally release the feature.

There are also new Cortana features for Windows, including a “Briefing” mode, which will generate a daily synopsis of your calendar and meetings in your inbox, and new scheduling tools to add meetings to your calendar.

It’s not entirely clear when Microsoft plans to release these new features for Cortana, but h0x0d’s tweet seems to indicate that they should arrive sometime later this year.