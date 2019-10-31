Do yourself a favor and listen to RL Grime’s annual Halloween mix

My truth: I don’t like Halloween. I think it’s fun, sure, and I do love any excuse to party or eat candy, but there’s something about the ritual of it that gets to me — something about pretending to be someone or something else, when it’s so hard even to just be yourself. Or maybe it’s that Halloween changes: eventually you stop eating your neighbors’ candy and start giving it out yourself. Or the fact that, in New York City at least, it’s one of the messier weekends of the year. I think I might just be a curmudgeon. But I enjoy things! I promise. Actually, now that I think of it, here’s one.

For the better part of a decade, one of my favorite internet Halloween traditions has been waiting for trap producer Henry Steinway — better known as semi-pro Fortnite player RL Grime — to drop his annual mix. He’s been posting them for the last eight years, and each year they get more face-meltingly good. Do yourself a favor and throw on this year’s edition: between the huge beats and the spooky remixes (the rework of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cash Shit” is a particular favorite) you’ll hear from Guy “Sweaty Meats & Filthy Beats” Fieri and R.L. Stine. (Last year’s edition had Shaq.) If that doesn’t sell you, I don’t know what will.

Something about these mixes rearranges my brain, every year. Listening to this year’s feels like attending that one underground rave in The Matrix. Although, looking at it from this end of 2019, maybe it’s more the blood rave in Blade.

I mean, these days, who doesn’t feel trapped in a club, screaming helplessly, while the vampires cavort underneath the blood sprinklers? I can’t help but think of my industry colleagues at Deadspin, a good website that was itself destroyed by more than a few of those blood suckers. But at least it’s Halloween; at least tonight the ghouls are just playing dress up. Tomorrow is another story.