Huawei’s next tablet might look like an iPad Pro

Huawei is apparently working on a new tablet, and it looks pretty darn similar to an iPad Pro, according to leaked renders posted by 91Mobiles (via Android Central). The biggest difference seems to be its cameras — Huawei’s tablet appears to have a dual-lens back camera and a hole punch display housing a front-facing camera. It’s actually the second Chinese-made gadget we’ve covered today that cribs heavily from Apple — Xiaomi’s new smartwatch has a strong resemblance to an Apple Watch.

Huawei’s new tablet might even adopt Apple’s “Pro” nomenclature — serial leaker Evan Blass said it will be called the Huawei MatePad Pro.

The tablet seems to have a magnetic keyboard case like Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio, but we don’t know if the case will be included in the box. There also appears to be a new stylus which looks to attach to the top of the tablet, possibly via magnets, like the Apple Pencil on the iPad Pro.

91Mobiles points out that these renders appear to show that the tablet won’t have a fingerprint sensor, so perhaps Huawei will use an in-display fingerprint sensor or some kind of face authentication technology.

91Mobiles says “we can expect” that the tablet will have “flagship-class specifications,” with a Kirin 990 SoC (Huawei’s newest and fastest processor, which also has a built-in 5G modem), up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and “a large battery.” Huawei’s previous tablet, the MediaPad M6, launched this past June.