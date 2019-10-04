Samsung’s Galaxy Home Bixby speaker quietly missed another launch date

The Samsung Galaxy Home did not ship in Q3 of this year, the most recent launch window for the Bixby-powered smart speaker announced more than a year ago. Samsung’s third financial quarter ended on September 30th.

Back in April Samsung CEO Hyun-suk Kim (who runs the company’s consumer electronics division) told The Korea Herald that the speaker was planned for launch in the “mid-second half of the year.” According to other Samsung executives, this launch window was widely interpreted to mean it would launch in the third quarter of the year.

This is just one of the many release dates that the Galaxy Home, which was first announced back in August 2018, has failed to hit. In February the company said the speaker would launch in April, but after it failed to appear the company then said the speaker was still planned for release “in the first half of 2019.”

The situation was further complicated at the end of August when Samsung quietly announced a second Galaxy Home speaker called the Galaxy Home Mini, and invited Galaxy smartphone owners in South Korea to sign up to beta test the new smart speaker. At the time, it made no reference to its original smart speaker.

Samsung did not respond to a request for comment on the current status of the Galaxy Home. The most recent comment from the company was back in August, after the speaker failed to make an appearance at Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 launch. At the time the company said that it was “continuing to refine and enhance the Galaxy Home prior to launch, and look forward to sharing more with Galaxy fans soon.”