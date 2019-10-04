It’s our third Vergecast of the week, and it’s time to recap what happened in the tech world. First up, Silicon Valley editor Casey Newton starts the show by explaining what we heard candidly from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in leaked audio of an internal Facebook Q&A. The Vergecast explains what Zuckerberg’s comments say about Facebook’s unique place in the antitrust debate.

Next, Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller run through everything that was announced at Microsoft’s Surface event this week, including some new foldable devices and Microsoft’s partnership with Android. Will the folding form factor stand the test of time?

We’ve also got updates on the fight for net neutrality. An appeals court this week upheld the Federal Communications Commission’s repeal of net neutrality laws, but it vacated a rule that would prevent states from passing their own versions of the laws. You can hear Nilay colorfully explain this court ruling on this episode.

There’s a whole lot in between all of that — including Paul Miller’s weekly segment “I’ve seen The Matrix. I’m not an idiot.” — so listen through to get it all.

Stories discussed on the show: