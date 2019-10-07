Google now requires Digital Wellbeing and USB-C PD charging standard for new Android phones

Google introduced new guidelines that Android device makers must follow in order to use its services, according to a technical document obtained by XDA Developers. Of what we’ve seen so far, one of the more notable changes is that Google will require new Android devices to be compatible with USB-C PD chargers.

USB-C PD is an open standard for USB-C that allows for fast charging speeds. But as is often the case with new standards, it’s something that some manufacturers have skirted in favor of proprietary fast-charging methods. According to testing done by Android Authority, OnePlus’ Warp Charge, Samsung’s Fast Charge, and other technologies haven’t played nicely with third-party accessories in the past. In order to get the advertised speeds, you had to use the chargers that came in the box.

XDA Developers points out at Android 7 Nougat’s launch, Google merely suggested that developers shy away from proprietary charging methods, and that, someday, it “might require all type-C devices to support full interoperability with standard type-C chargers.” Now, it has supposedly made it mandatory moving forward.

These changes supposedly went into effect on September 3rd, 2019

Another big change is the requirement of Digital Wellbeing, Google’s tools introduced in Android 9 Pie that can monitor app usage and notifications, adjust your screen’s color profile to reduce eye fatigue, and more, as well as its Family Link parental controls that help parents monitor and control their family’s devices.

According to the document, manufacturers must implement these features into new phones and tablets using Android 9 or Android 10 moving forward, and that devices updated to either operating system after September 3rd, 2019 must also contain these features. The document supposedly states that Google will accept custom solutions from manufacturers, so long as they offer the same feature set as Digital Wellbeing and Family Link.

Given that the document obtained by XDA Developers has been chock-full of interesting details, I expect more news to follow soon. We’ll be updating this post once more findings have been published.