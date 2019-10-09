Ming-Chi Kuo updates 2020 Apple predictions for AR glasses, iPhone SE 2, iPad Pro, and MacBook

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple is preparing to release the iPhone SE 2, a new iPad Pro with a 3D sensor for better AR support, a new MacBook equipped with a scissor-switch keyboard, and the long-rumored augmented reality headset all in the first half of 2020. The predictions were published in a new Chinese-language report that was reported in English by 9to5Mac.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing about these devices. Some, like the augmented reality headset, have been cropping up in reports for years. The new report agrees with many of the previous rumors, with only the release dates changing: