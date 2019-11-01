Hulu’s offline downloads have arrived on Android

Hulu subscribers can now download content to watch offline on their Android devices or Fire TV tablets, the streaming service announced on Twitter yesterday. The feature has arrived on Android just under a month after it came to iOS and iPadOS. In order to use the feature you’ll have to be a subscriber to Hulu’s $11.99-per-month No Ads plan rather than its cheaper $5.99 subscription.

Offline downloads have been available on competing streaming services Netflix and Amazon Prime Video for a few years now, and it’s an incredibly useful feature if you’re planning on watching a show somewhere where you know you won’t have a stable internet connection like a plane or the subway.

There are a couple of restrictions to Hulu’s offline downloads feature that you need to be aware of. You’re limited to downloading 25 titles across five different devices at a time, and while you have 30 days to watch a show after you’ve downloaded it, you only have two days to watch it after you start playback for the first time.

Not everything on Hulu can be downloaded, although the company says that “thousands” of titles should be supported. In order to find them, you can tap the “Downloadable” option within the Browse menu when you’re searching for content.

It’s a small feature, but as the video streaming market gets increasingly crowded with the launch of Disney+ (November 12th) and Apple TV Plus (today), smaller services like Hulu can’t afford to get complacent.