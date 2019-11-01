iPhones are getting thousands of new fonts from Adobe

Adobe’s Creative Cloud app is bringing thousands of new fonts to iOS and iPadOS today. Users can download the app to get access to 1,300 free fonts, and Creative Cloud subscribers will get access to 17,000 fonts. The fonts can be used on iOS 13.1 and iPadOS 13.1 apps that support custom font APIs.

Previously, installing a custom font onto iOS devices was a painstaking multistep process. Today’s update, which Apple announced was coming at WWDC earlier this year, represents official support from one of the biggest font libraries in the world. Users can search fonts by name or filter them by styles like serifs, script, and mono, among others. All Creative Cloud fonts are cleared for personal and commercial use, so users don’t have to worry about licensing issues. The collection includes Typekit fonts, which were renamed Adobe Fonts last year.

The update comes on the heels of Adobe’s redesign of the Creative Cloud app on the desktop, which positions the app as a one-stop shop for managing apps and storing assets like brushes, stock images, and fonts.