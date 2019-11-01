Facebook reportedly was in talks to buy Fitbit before Google was

Google just bought Fitbit today for $2.1 billion dollars, but apparently the search giant wasn’t the only tech company circling — Facebook was purportedly also in talks to buy the fitness tracking firm before Google, according to a report from The Information.

It’s not entirely clear what happened with Facebook’s talks, but it’s likely the money played a big part. According to The Information’s report, Facebook was offering Fitbit roughly half of what Google ended up paying, which seems to have swayed the decision in Google’s favor.

Facebook has shown interest in fitness tracking before

Facebook’s interest in Fitbit may seem odd at first, but it tracks with the company’s recent forays into hardware. Between its Oculus virtual reality headsets, Portal smart speakers, and planned AR glasses, the company has a fairly large hardware portfolio that’s widely centered around wearable technology. And it’s easy to imagine a world where Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers would work as an accessory to a future AR or VR headset.

The company has also shown a particular interest in fitness tracking before: back in 2014, Facebook acquired Moves, a then-popular fitness app for Android and iPhone. Facebook would go on to shut down Moves four years later due to both a lack of users and a lack of ongoing development.