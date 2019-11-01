NBCUniversal reportedly considering making its Peacock streaming service totally free

Comcast and NBCUniversal are reportedly weighing whether to make its upcoming Peacock streaming service free for all customers, according to CNBC.

This is different from the companies’ previously announced plans. Originally, the goal was to offer a free, ad-supported service to Comcast customers, while reports suggested that non-Comcast customers could subscribe to Peacock for a fee. The new plan will let anyone watch an ad-supported version of the streaming service for free, according to CNBC. Customers who want an ad-free version may be able to pay for a more premium service, the report adds. If true, Peacock would become the first major streaming platform to have an entirely free, ad-supported option since Hulu’s earliest days.

Peacock, which launches in April 2020, will come with a slate of original series, alongside reboots of popular NBC series like Punky Brewster and Battlestar Galactica. Peacock will also be home to many of NBC’s most popular shows, including The Office, which leaves Netflix in 2021. Feature movies from the Universal arm of NBCUniversal will also be available to stream.

Nothing is concrete yet, and Comcast has a history of convoluted pricing schemes. The company announced plans in September to give a free streaming box away to all of its internet-only subscribers, except in reality, customers had to pay for an additional rental to qualify.

Still, an ad-supported, free streaming service makes sense for Comcast — and it also separates the company from competition, like HBO Max ($14.99 a month), Disney+ ($6.99 a month), Netflix ($8.99 a month), and Apple TV Plus ($4.99 a month). The Verge has reached out to NBCUniversal and Comcast for comment.