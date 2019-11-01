How to make Google Assistant or Alexa find any missing item with a Tile tracker

Back in September, Tile — the company that helps you find your missing items by attaching Bluetooth-enabled tags — announced that you’d soon be able to ask Google Assistant to help you find your Tile-attached items without having to say “Hey Google, ask Tile” every time you make a request. That integration is now here, so we put together a short guide about how you can use it to find your items — and we’ve compiled some info about how to use Alexa with Tile, too.

Google Assistant

First, you’ll have to set up the Tile with Google Assistant. To do that:

If you have a Tile, open up the Google Home app, tap “Add,” and tap “Set up device”

On the “Set up” page, look for “Works with Google.” Tap the option, “Have something already set up?”

Look under “Add new” for Tile (there’s a long list there, so you should probably use the search box on top), and then you’ll be prompted to enter your Tile login info

Once you’re logged in, assuming you’ve already associated your Tile with an object using the Tile app (for example, your keys), you can ask Google Assistant two types of questions about your Tile, according to a Tile support document

If you want your Tile to ring, which might make it easier to find in your couch cushions, ask Google Assistant either: “Hey Google, ring my keys,” or “Hey Google, make my keys ring”

If you want Google Assistant to tell you the location of your Tile, ask Google Assistant either: “Hey Google, where are my keys,” or “Hey Google, find my keys.” Google Assistant will then tell you something like, “Your keys were last seen at 4PM near Home.”

Amazon Alexa

Here’s how you set up Tile with Alexa:

Open the Alexa app, tap the menu icon in the upper left, and tap “Skills & Games”

There should be a search bar or magnifying glass at the top of the page. Search for “Tile,” pick the Tile skill from the search results, and tap “Enable.”

Then enter your Tile account info to log in

When asking Alexa about your Tiles, you still have to say, “Alexa, ask Tile to...” every time you make a request. But otherwise, the commands are similar to the ones for Google Assistant, according to a Tile support document.

If you want your Tile to ring, ask Alexa, “Alexa, ask Tile to ring my keys” or “Alexa, ask Tile to locate my keys”