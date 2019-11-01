Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel arrives April 2022

Sony Pictures’ highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse will arrive on April 8th, 2022.

The company tweeted out the announcement attached with a cool, glitchy video featuring a warped Spider-Man logo. It can be seen below.

There’s never been a more important time for Miles Morales and the Spider-Man future at Sony Pictures. Morales and the Spider-Verse represent a future for the character within the larger Sony Spider-Man universe. Sony and Disney are working on a third Peter Parker-starring Spider-Man movie — one that stars Tom Holland and features Spider-Man within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Having a beloved animated franchise surrounding Morales is key to preparing for a world that Holland’s Peter Parker may not exist in following the next film. Sony hasn’t specified if voice actor Shameik Moore will return to the role.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is largely regarded as one of the best Spider-Man movies of all time, and a visionary take on the superhero genre. It was also awarded the Oscar for Best Animated Picture earlier this year. We said in our review:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a raucous, smart, self-referential adventure. The comics-inspired visuals are stunning, and the emotional coming-of-age story is relevant and inspiring, even as it acknowledges the many Spider-Man movies that have come before it. Sony is clearly looking for a way to launch its own distinct take on Spider-Man that can stand up to the live-action MCU version, and that franchise now has its first installment.

Executive producer Amy Pascal also hasn’t shied away from Sony’s commitment to the Spider-Verse, telling io9 earlier this year, “We are definitely hard at work on the sequel. You can expect another movie.”