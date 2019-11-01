Ant-Man 3 is in the works, with Peyton Reed back to direct

Ant-Man 3 is reportedly in development, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Peyton Reed, who also directed Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, will return to helm the third movie. There aren’t any additional details at this time.

Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang was a key player in defeating Thanos, and the Reporter suggests Rudd will likely reprise his starring role. There are a number of Avengers characters who will receive new movies in Marvel’s Phase Four universe, too — that’s anything after Avengers: Endgame. Ant-Man 3 will reportedly follow Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder, according to the Reporter. It’s expected to shoot at the end of next year or at the beginning of 2021.

Paul Rudd is expected to reprise his starring role as Scott Lang

Disney and Marvel Studios previously announced their Phase Four plans at two major events this past summer: San Diego Comic-Con and Disney’s biennial D23 convention. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige outlined all of Phase Four for fans gathered at San Diego Comic-Con. It included theatrical releases and Disney+ exclusive series.

The Phase Four slate that Marvel unveiled includes the following: Black Widow (May 1st, 2020), The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Fall 2020), The Eternals (November 6th, 2020), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (February 12th, 2021), WandaVision (Spring 2021), Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (May 7th, 2021), Loki (Spring 2021), What If...?(Summer 2021), Hawkeye (Fall 2021), and Thor: Love and Thunder (November 5th, 2021). Feige later announced three new shows at D23: She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight.

The first Marvel movie in the post-Endgame universe is Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. It will be released on May 1st, 2020.