Amazon is opening its own grocery store in 2020

Amazon will be opening a new, full-size grocery store in a neighborhood of Los Angeles, and it won’t be under the Whole Foods brand, the company confirmed to CNET this morning.

Job listings describe the store, which will be in Woodland Hills, California, as “Amazon’s first grocery store.” Amazon also told CNET that the store won’t use the company’s cashierless checkout technology from its Amazon Go stores, so it seems this grocery chain will have new Amazon branding.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on a new chain of Amazon grocery stores in March, and the report said the new chain would offer “a different variety of products” at a “lower price point” than Whole Foods. In October, the publication reported that the first stores in this new chain would open in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Philadelphia.

The Woodland Hills store will be opening in 2020, Amazon confirmed to CNBC, which also reported that the store may be housed in what was once a Toys R Us, based on Google Maps data. Aside from its Amazon Go locations, Amazon also maintains Amazon Books and Amazon 4-Star physical retail chains.