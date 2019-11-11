Facebook will now let you turn off notification dots in its mobile app

Facebook is making a wonderful change to its mobile app to ease the pain on our notification-riddled brains: the company is rolling out the ability to turn off notification dots for some icons on the shortcuts bar and will even let you remove some of those shortcuts entirely. The new feature was reported on by TechCrunch.

I tested it on iOS, and hiding notification dots is pretty easy to do. Just tap and hold on an icon on the shortcuts bar, and a menu will pop up that gives you the choice to remove that icon from the bar or turn off the attention-grabbing red dots for it:

You can also manage what’s on your shortcut bar by tapping the hamburger menu icon > Settings & Privacy > Settings > Shortcuts. I was able to hide the icons and notification dots for Watch, Profile, and Groups, and TechCrunch reports you can do so for Marketplace, Events, and Dating as well.

Facebook confirmed to TechCrunch that this has rolled out to most iOS users and that Android users will be getting it in the next few weeks.