Here’s what time every episode of The Mandalorian and other Disney+ shows go live

Disney+ is here, and the first episode of Lucasfilm’s highly anticipated live-action series, The Mandalorian, is live. Once you’ve finished devouring The Mandalorian’s pilot, you might be wondering when the next episode will arrive, and at what time. That goes for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, too. The answer is midnight every Friday from here on out.

Streaming starts at 12:00am ET

Disney says they’ll be added to Disney+ on a weekly basis, starting on Friday, November 15th. Those new episodes will also be added at 12:00am ET, so you might have to put in some late nights if you want to watch The Mandalorian immediately. Or you can just watch the new episodes over the weekend, which is probably Disney’s actual logic here.

Disney+ will cost $6.99 per month to subscribe, or $69.99 per year. There’s also a seven-day free trial, for those who want to give the service a shot before they commit to paying. Disney will also have a $12.99-a-month bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu. The service offers a variety of both original and classic Disney content, including the popular Marvel Studios films, Star Wars movies, and more. See the full list of everything available at launch here.