Instagram is testing a new video editing tool that sounds a lot like TikTok

It was only a matter of time before Facebook’s cloning machine was spun into action to counter the growing threat from viral video app TikTok.

It seems that Facebook-owned Instagram is looking to copy some of TikTok’s features, with its engineers building a new in-app video editing tool that lets users add AR effects and background music to clips, adjust their speed, and even “remix” others’ videos — a feature that’s very similar to TikTok’s “duet” functionality. The tool is reportedly called “Scenes.”

The information comes from Jane Manchun Wong, a software engineer who’s made a name for herself reverse engineering code from top apps to discover as-yet-unreleased features. You can see her tweet on the subject below:

Instagram is working on Scenes, a TikTok-like video editing/remixing tool for Stories



Other users will be able to remix your "Scenes" if your account is public



You are given music, video speed, timer, AR Effect, etc to edit each clip



This feature is previously known as Clips pic.twitter.com/5y1DGACFis — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) November 12, 2019

There’s no guarantee that “Scenes” is definitely going to be launched by Instagram, but Wong has a good track record finding new functions in the app. She discovered Instagram’s mute feature a month before it was officially announced, and found tests to hide likes back in April — a feature that’s about to be tested for real in seven countries. Wong says “Scenes” is itself a remix of an earlier unreleased feature named “Clips.”

We also know that Facebook is extremely keen to counter TikTok’s rise. The company has already had a limited launch for a standalone TikTok clone called Lasso, and when audio of Mark Zuckerberg speaking to employees was leaked to The Verge, the Facebook CEO indicated that Instagram might have to be enlisted in the fight against the new upstart.

TikTok has “married short-form, immersive video with browse,” said Zuckerberg. “So it’s almost like the Explore Tab that we have on Instagram.”

Now is a good time for TikTok’s competitors to pounce (Google is also reportedly working on its own counters). The app has seen huge growth, but is facing trouble from regulators, including a US national security review. Time’s ticking.