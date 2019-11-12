Sonic the Hedgehog returns with bigger eyes and fewer teeth in new trailer

The first trailer for the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie arrived earlier this year, and was immediately met with criticism over Sonic’s appearance. The widespread backlash to the CGI character actually forced the movie to be delayed so the team could fix Sonic. Paramount Pictures has now released a new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog, and Sonic looks a lot better.

The biggest visual change is Sonic’s eyes are a lot bigger, and the CGI body is far less elongated. Even Sonic’s teeth, that briefly make an appearance, don’t look like a full creepy set of human teeth anymore. Sonic just looks smaller and cuter, just like you’d expect from a CGI version of the Japanese video game star.

Sonic’s latest trailer doesn’t show much more about the movie than we haven’t seen before, but we do get a good look at Jim Carrey in his role as Doctor Robotnik. While the original trailer didn’t focus as much on Sonic, this one is really designed to show off the new character design. Sonic the Hedgehog will now hit theaters on February 14th, 2020.