Disney+ experiencing ‘unable to connect’ errors on launch day

The launch day crunch is causing some problems for Disney+. After going live in the wee hours of the morning, Disney’s streaming service is now showing “unable to connect” errors as customers on the east coast begin waking up, signing up for their free trial, and exploring the Disney+ catalog.

Not everyone seems to be running into the errors, but reports are spiking across Twitter and other social media this morning. Fittingly, the error message features Ralph and Vanellope of Wreck-It Ralph and Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Disney Streaming Services has teams monitoring the Disney+ launch 24/7, so you can bet the company is already working to address any issues and get things running smoothly. Hopefully performance will stabilize as the day goes on, as there will only be more customers logging on from this point.

In preparation for the launch-day US audience, Disney ran a test pilot of Disney+ in The Netherlands. “The Netherlands was a great test. We wanted to have a sufficient number of users so that we could see how the app performed, what technology glitches might exist,” Kevin Mayer, chairman of Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming business, said at a media gathering last week. “And by the way, there are always technology glitches. And you can always improve the technical performance of any service like this and we’ll continue to do so. We haven’t solved everything by any means.”

Disney has pointed to its previous high-pressure streaming successes (like Game of Thrones on HBO Now) and UFC pay-per-views on ESPN+ as proof it was prepared for Disney+ to go live. “We are ready,” Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming Services, said earlier this year. “We’re spending a lot of time planning for this launch.”

The Verge has reached out to the company for more details on today’s errors.