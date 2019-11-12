Windows 10 November 2019 Update is now available as more of a service pack

Microsoft is releasing its latest Windows 10 November 2019 Update to devices today. While most of Microsoft’s significant Windows 10 updates usually come with a host of new features, this one is much more like the service packs you’d find with previous versions of Windows. Most of the changes are minor, and you won’t see a lot of them as they’re behind-the-scenes improvements focused on stability, performance, and more.

That doesn’t mean nothing has changed, though. The biggest changes can be found in the improvements that Microsoft is making to the notifications experience in Windows 10. This new November update has a manage notifications button in the notification center (Action Center) that leads to a better settings area where you can customize notifications. You’ll also be able to hover over notifications that appear and tap a settings button to permanently mute notifications from a particular app. Microsoft is even offering the ability to customize the number of notifications you see from apps.

Elsewhere, there are a few changes to the Start menu and task bar. You can now hover over the Start menu hamburger menu without having to click it, and you’ll also be able to add events to your calendar from the task bar. Microsoft is also updating the search functionality inside File Explorer. It’s now powered by the same Windows search backend as the Start menu, so you can find files on your local PC or even cloud storage on OneDrive.

Microsoft is starting to roll out the November 2019 Update to Windows 10 users today, and you can grab it directly from Windows Update by heading into Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and checking for updates.