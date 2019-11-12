Twitch Studio, the company’s streaming software for new users, is now in open beta

Twitch Studio — the broadcasting software the live-streaming site debuted back in August to a select group of users — is now open to the public. (Though it is, for the moment, PC-only.) Developed as an easier way to stream and aimed at users who are just starting out on Twitch, the software is both functional and aesthetically appealing. It’s for people who have a vague desire to broadcast themselves to the internet but aren’t quite sure how to get started.

Live-streaming is technically quite difficult: it’s live video production, which requires an understanding of the occasionally arcane ecosystem of software and plugins that make it possible. Like every other technologically difficult thing, it also requires a willingness to read a ton of forum comments in search of answers to troubleshoot whatever weird issue you’re having.

Twitch Studio is designed to get rid of all that. It’s made to automatically detect things like your camera, microphone, and monitor resolution, and it comes with a host of templates and alerts that’ll help you seem professional, even if you’re not quite sure yet what you’re doing. That’s great because faking it till you make it is a timeworn strategy for a reason: it works. If you’re a Windows user, you can download the beta here.