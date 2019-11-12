Apple will reportedly introduce 16-inch MacBook Pro as soon as tomorrow

The long-rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro is due for an imminent release, according to Bloomberg. Mark Gurman reports that Apple could launch the machine as early as tomorrow, with sales immediately kicking off this week.

The new MacBook Pro is expected to cost “about the same” as the 15-inch model, which starts at $2,399. That’s because, according to Gurman, it’s going to fully replace the classic 15-inch MacBook Pro in Apple’s laptop lineup. I think some people were expecting it to slot in above the existing options as a premium choice, but apparently not.

Aside from its larger display, the 16-inch MacBook Pro will mark the debut of a “revamped” keyboard that’s “designed to be more reliable” than the butterfly-mechanism keyboards featured on MacBooks since 2016. Despite several revisions and tweaks, the butterfly keyboard has tarnished the reputation of Apple’s notebook line due to stuck keys, repeated keystrokes, and other problems.

Bloomberg also notes that the high-end Mac Pro is set for release sometime in December, so after launching the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max earlier in the fall — followed by new AirPods late last month — Apple is ending 2019 with a focus on the Mac.