Apple’s new Mac Pro is shipping next month

Apple will start selling its redesigned Mac Pro in December, the company tells The Verge. The pro-focused, made-in-the-USA computer was announced in June with a projected release date of “fall;” Bloomberg reported yesterday that it would be available next month.

The Mac Pro starts at $5,999 for a model with an 8-core 3.5GHz Intel Xeon processor, a Radeon Pro 580X GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage, but of course many orders will be customized, and the pricing on those upgrades is still unclear. Apple tells us you can outfit the Mac Pro with up to 8TB of SSD space, for example, which will not be cheap. The computer can also handle up to six 8K streams in Final Cut Pro, we’re told, but we don’t have a precise breakdown of the specs you’d need to achieve that.

Apple is also releasing the Pro Display XDR alongside the Mac Pro next month. The high-end monitor costs $4,999, or $5,999 for a version with a “nano-texture” matte coating, plus $999 if you want a stand or $199 for a VESA mount.