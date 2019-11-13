A fully loaded 16-inch MacBook Pro costs $6,099

Apple just introduced its 16-inch MacBook Pro, and the new machine offers some firsts in terms of laptop hardware specs for the company. You can configure the 16-inch MacBook Pro with up to 8TB of storage and 64GB of RAM. Do you think either of those options comes cheap? Absolutely not.

Let’s say you’ve been waiting out this whole butterfly keyboard mess and are now ready to go for broke and buy a fully loaded MacBook Pro that’ll last you a very long time. With everything maxed out, you’re going to be spending $6,099.

That gets you:

2.4GHz 8‑core 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, Turbo Boost up to 5.0GHz

64GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory

AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 8GB of GDDR6 memory

8TB SSD storage

For the rest of us out there, the 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at a more reasonable $2,399 — just like the 15-inch model had before.