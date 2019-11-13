Rockstar apologizes for buggy Red Dead Redemption 2 launch on PC

Rockstar Games is “sincerely apologizing” to players over a series of technical problems that have plagued Red Dead Redemption 2 since its launch on PC last week.

The studio tweeted out a four-part apology, explaining some of the problems that PC players may be encountering with their game. The studio acknowledges that a “small number of Red Dead Redemption 2 players are still experiencing some ongoing problems with the game stuttering.” This is likely caused by “unforeseen issues related to specific combinations of Nvidia graphics drivers, Nvidia GPU cards and certain CPUs.”

The team is rolling out an update today that will help with the stuttering issues. A full-time solve for the problem might take a couple of days as the Rockstar team has to work with Nvidia to completely resolve the issues.

Multiple sites, including The Verge, encountered many of the problems that Rockstar is working on addressing. The Verge found that Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC “frequently hitches for upward of three seconds at a time.” This often leads to players missing “crucial dialogue during story sequences when the game has to catch up with itself,” we wrote in our hands-on with the game.

It’s unclear exactly when Rockstar will have the issue solved, but the company is aiming to have it fixed in a few days.