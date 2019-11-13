Apple Music Replay compiles your most-played songs from each year into playlists

Apple Music is introducing a fun new way to take a look at your listening history from over the past year. Called Apple Music Replay, the new feature will bundle up everything you’ve played in 2019, allowing you to see things like how many albums your music selections came from, or which top songs you had on repeat.

To use Apple Music Replay, head on over to replay.music.apple.com and click on “Get Your Replay Mix.” It will then generate a playlist with your most played songs from 2019, along with additional playlists for every year you’ve subscribed to Apple Music. So, you could indulge in recent nostalgia or dip back to revisit your favorite tracks from other years.

Along with the playlists, Apple Music Replay will show your top artists and albums of the year, in addition to other stats like how many artists you listened to in total. Then if you like, you can share your Apple Music Replay playlist just like any other playlist in your library.

There are other apps and streaming platforms that offer similar listening overviews, like Music Year in Review and Spotify’s “Wrapped” program, but this is the first time Apple Music is offering one. While Spotify’s “Wrapped” is only available during a certain window of time, Apple Music Replay will be available all year long, with playlists and data insights updating every Sunday.