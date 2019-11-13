Facebook updates iOS app to fix issues that let the camera open in the background

This month, some users of Facebook’s iOS app found that that, in at least two situations, the app appeared to be activating the camera in the background without a user’s knowledge. Facebook said yesterday that it was submitting fixes for the issues to Apple, and the company tells us that, as of this morning, the updated app is now available for download on the App Store.

I’ve downloaded the update to my iPhone 11 Pro, and I can’t get the camera to accidentally activate in either of the scenarios that were reported — but I also couldn’t get it to activate yesterday, so I can’t personally confirm that the issues are fixed. But if we take Facebook at its word that everything is resolved, it’s nice to see that the company acted quickly.