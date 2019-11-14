Microsoft’s xCloud preview now has 50 new games, more than Stadia’s launch list

Microsoft is expanding its Project xCloud preview today, with the addition of 50 games. The software maker originally launched the xCloud preview with just five titles exactly a month ago, and it’s now working with more than 25 partners to launch 50 games today. Titles include Madden NFL 20, Devil May Cry 5, Tekken 7, and Forza Horizon 4. This will give xCloud testers a lot more games to play, but also provide us with a better understanding of how the service will run for more demanding titles.

Microsoft isn’t at the point where it’s ready to launch Project xCloud as a full service with a monthly cost or subscription model, but the company has also committed to launching xCloud in 2020. The new games arrive just as Google prepares to launch its Stadia game streaming service next week. Google’s Stadia has 44 games lined up from a wide array of publishers, but only 12 of them will be available at launch, for an initial price of $130 for the hardware starter kit with three months of service, which will be $10 a month afterward.

Microsoft is operating xCloud as a free preview, for now, but it’s planning to combine this in some form with its Xbox Game Pass offering next year. Either way, having 50 games is more than Stadia’s launch list right now and it shows the hurdles Google will need to overcome in order to get developers to publish games on Stadia. Google is also promising a lot more titles for 2020, and Microsoft will obviously expand xCloud next year as it continues to test the service.

Here’s the full list of games available on xCloud today:

505 Games

• Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

• Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Avalanche Studios

• theHunter: Call of the Wild

Bandai Namco

• Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

• Rad

• Soulcalibur VI

• Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

• Tekken 7

Bigben Interactive

• WRC 7

Capcom

• Devil May Cry 5

Codemasters

• F1 2019

Curve Digital

• For the King

Devolver Digital

• Absolver

EA

• Madden NFL 20

Fatshark Games

• Vermintide 2

Focus Home Interactive

• Vampyr

Funcom

• Conan Exiles

• Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

IO Interactive

• Hitman

Klei Entertainment

• Mark of the Ninja: Remastered

Koch Media

• Dead Island: Definitive Edition

KRAFTON

• TERA

Mad Dog Games LLC

• World War Z

Pearl Abyss

• Black Desert Online

Rebellion

• Sniper Elite 4

SEGA

• Puyo Puyo Champions

Square Enix

• Just Cause 4

• Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

• World of Final Fantasy Maxima

Studio Wildcard

• ARK: Survival Evolved

Take-Two Interactive

• Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

• WWE 2K20

Team17

• Overcooked!

• Yoku’s Island Express

THQ Nordic

• Battle Chasers: Nightwar

• Darksiders 3

tinyBuild

• Hello Neighbor

Unknown Worlds

• Subnautica

Wargaming

• World of Tanks: Mercenaries

• World of Warships: Legends

Xbox Game Studios

• Crackdown 3

• Forza Horizon 4

• Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

• Gears 5 (already available on xCloud)

• Halo 5: Guardians (already available on xCloud)

• Halo Wars 2

• Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

• Killer Instinct (already available on xCloud)

• Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

• ReCore: Definitive Edition

• Sea of Thieves (already available on xCloud)

• State of Decay 2

• The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut