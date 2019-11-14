How to get the Disney+ bundle with ad-free Hulu and ESPN+

The new Disney+ service is just $6.99 per month, but an even more appealing deal in the eyes of some people is the $12.99 bundle that combines Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ on one bill.

Unfortunately, the version of Hulu that comes with that bundle is the regular one with ads. But there’s a way around this for people who want to pay more for the ad-free tier of Hulu (or who might already be subscribed to it). Hulu goes over the process here, and it was also reported on by Lifehacker.

It involves subscribing to Hulu’s $11.99 / month no-ads service (this step needs to be completed first) and then signing up for the Disney+ bundle using the same email address that you used for your Hulu account. After that, you’ll get a $5.99 credit each month from Disney on your bundled subscription. You can also get a credit if you’re a previous ESPN+ subscriber, but that can vary depending on the type of subscription you have and whether you’re getting it from an app store.

If you do the math, that means (assuming you want Hulu and ESPN+) you’re essentially getting the three services for a dollar more than if you simply took the original bundle — but you’re also getting Hulu without the ads. The one downside is you’ll be dealing with separate bills.

If the triple bundle isn't something you want, remember that some Verizon customers are able to take advantage of an offer for a free year of Disney+.