The Final Fantasy series is coming to Xbox Game Pass

Among the 50-plus new games that Microsoft is bringing to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service over the next year are ten Final Fantasy games. The list encompasses every single-player mainline game released in the series since 1997’s Final Fantasy VII, including select spinoff games like Final Fantasy X-2, and Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII. Microsoft included the games in a list of titles that will start appearing “this holiday,” and said that they’ll be added over the course of 2020.

There have been a bunch of different remasters of these games over the years, and in most cases it seems like Xbox Games Pass subscribers are getting the most recent version of each title. There are the HD remasters of X and X-2, and you’re also getting the Zodiac Age version of Final Fantasy XII. Here’s the complete list of Final Fantasy games coming to the service:

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII: Remastered

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy X: HD Remastered

Final Fantasy X-2: HD Remastered

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XV

The big two games missing from this list are Final Fantasy’s two MMOs, Final Fantasy XI and XIV. However, speaking to members of the press at X019 earlier today, Microsoft’s gaming chief, Phil Spencer, said that the company plans to bring Final Fantasy 14 to the service at a later date. “I wanted you to know, rest assured that we will be bringing that game to Xbox,” said Spencer. “We have a great relationship with Yoshida-san and we’re working through what it means to bring [to Xbox] a cross-platform MMO that they’ve run for years.”

Other new games coming to Xbox Game Pass over the next year include Darksiders III, Tekken 7, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and multiple Yakuza titles including Yakuza 0, Kiwami, and Kiwami 2. If you want to try out the service for yourself, then Microsoft is offering a three month subscription for a promotional price of $1. For a limited time, the company is offering one month of EA Access, three months of Discord Nitro, and six months of Spotify Premium for new and existing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.