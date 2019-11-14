Halo: Reach is coming to PC on December 3rd

Microsoft revealed earlier this year that it’s bringing its classic Halo game collection to PC, and adding Halo: Reach to the entire Halo: The Master Chief Collection. While the company has been running beta tests for Halo: Reach on PC in recent months, it’s now arriving on PC on December 3rd.

Microsoft is taking its time to get Halo on PC right, and that means games will appear in stages. Halo: Reach is the first, and the rest will follow in chronological order. Microsoft is also tweaking the games to include field of view sliders and make sure the mouse and keyboard controls feel good.

All six games in Halo: The Master Chief Collection can now be purchased in a bundle on Steam or through the Microsoft Store for $39.99, and Halo: Reach will be available separately for $9.99 if you don’t want to wait for the full collection to launch on PC. This full Halo collection is also part of Xbox Game Pass.