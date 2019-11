Every new announcement in one place

X019: all the news from Microsoft's big Xbox event

Microsoft’s X0 conferences are usually small in focus, but Microsoft went big for its late 2019 event in London, with its first big showing of original games from Rare, Obsidian, and Dontnod.

Plenty of other games, like Age of Empires 4, Tell Me Why, and more debuted onstage, too. Microsoft also debuted some exciting developments on xCloud, its cloud gaming service, as well as Game Pass.

We’ve got all of the latest announcements and deals covered below.