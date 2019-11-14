Basecamp now has a totally free version to help you manage personal projects

This week, Basecamp launched a new, free tier of its project management software, which it calls Basecamp Personal. Basecamp was originally designed for small businesses, offering handy features like chat, an internal message board, group to-dos, a shared schedule, and more, all in one place. Typically, though, it costs $99 per month, which could be prohibitively expensive if you’re just looking for something to help manage tasks in your personal life or with a smaller group of people.

Basecamp says Basecamp Personal is designed “specifically for freelancers, students, families, and personal projects,” and with it, you can make spaces for up to three projects, work on these projects with up to 20 users, and store up to one gigabyte of data in those projects. The new tier seems to put Basecamp in direct competition with free tiers from other project management tools like Asana and Trello, as well as workplace chat software like Slack and Microsoft Teams.

It doesn’t even require a credit card

I tried signing up for Basecamp Personal, and it was very easy. All I had to do was make a login, and then I could start working on projects — Basecamp didn’t even ask for a credit card, which was nice. With the low barrier to entry, Basecamp Personal seems like it could be a good option if you’re looking for a full-featured project management tool for yourself, your family, or a small organization.