Here’s how to claim Pikachu and Eevee in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield introduce Gigantamax forms, supersized versions of pokémon that can be activated during specific battles for more powerful attacks. While all pokémon are capable of turning into towering monsters, only a few have special forms. That includes Pikachu and Eevee, which players can snag for free with a save file from Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!

In addition to special moves only available in Gigantamax forms, certain pokémon also get a small makeover. (Pikachu, for example, fills out into his iconic fat Pikachu look of old.) Pikachu and Eevee are available at the game’s Wild Area Station via the game’s online functionality. Players will need to save from Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Let’s Go, Eevee! to grab whichever pokémon corresponds to their save file. Once you reach the station, look for the pair of kids in the corner.

Data from those games can be from any point in play, rather than being a completed file. It’s also worth noting that while the Wild Area is accessible fairly early in the game, it’s still likely to take a few hours to reach.

Sword and Shield’s other Gigantamax forms include pokémon like Charizard, Meowth, and Butterfree. Meowth in its original form — not be confused with its extra furry Galarian form — is available as an early purchase bonus for players via the Mystery Gift options from November 15th, 2019, to January 15th, 2020.