Fortnite gets stormtrooper costumes in new Star Wars crossover

Fortnite’s latest crossover is here, and this time it’s a Star Wars-themed event timed to coincide with the release of Jedi: Fallen Order. The big inclusion is a new stormtrooper cosmetic skin, which is available in Fortnite’s item store, or you can get it for free by buying EA’s Star Wars game on the Epic Games Store. For everyone else, there’s a Star Destroyer hanging out in the skies above Fortnite’s island to gawp at.

From Avengers, to Borderlands 3, and even Weezer’s latest album, Fortnite has become a key promotional venue. Previous crossover events have introduced new cosmetic items, custom maps, and even game modes. Fornite’s last Avengers crossover, for example, introduced a whole new game type including special superhero-inspired weapons.

In this context, the new Star Wars costume makes for a more limited crossover, but at least you can get it for free if you were already planning on buying the new game. The big question now is whether Epic has anything in store for the upcoming release of Episode IX in December.