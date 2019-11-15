This week on The Vergecast, hosts Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller go through the two big products announced this week: Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and Motorola’s new Razr foldable phone.

How much has Apple changed the upgraded laptop? Is the new Razr worth the $1,500 price tag? You’ll probably find out if you listen.

In the second half of the show, Verge reporter Julia Alexander stops by to cover Disney’s launch of its new streaming service Disney+. Find out how it is and how it will affect competitors in the ongoing streaming wars.

There’s a whole lot more in between all of that — like Paul’s weekly segment “I’m taking my talents to artificial general intelligence” — so listen through to get it all.

Stories this week: