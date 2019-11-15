This week on The Vergecast, hosts Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller go through the two big products announced this week: Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and Motorola’s new Razr foldable phone.
How much has Apple changed the upgraded laptop? Is the new Razr worth the $1,500 price tag? You’ll probably find out if you listen.
In the second half of the show, Verge reporter Julia Alexander stops by to cover Disney’s launch of its new streaming service Disney+. Find out how it is and how it will affect competitors in the ongoing streaming wars.
There’s a whole lot more in between all of that — like Paul’s weekly segment “I’m taking my talents to artificial general intelligence” — so listen through to get it all.
Stories this week:
- The everything town in the middle of nowhere
- Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is here, and it has a good keyboard
- A fully loaded 16-inch MacBook Pro costs $6,099
- Apple’s new Mac Pro is shipping next month
- Google’s rollout of RCS chat for all Android users in the US begins today
- Motorola resurrects the Razr as a foldable Android smartphone
- John Carmack stepping down as CTO of Oculus to work on AI
- Disney+ experiencing ‘unable to connect’ errors on launch day
- The Mandalorian’s first episode shows that Star Wars can work on the small screen
- Disney+ doesn’t have to sell anyone on streaming
- How to get a year of free Disney+ from Verizon
- The Simpsons’ aspect ratio is messed up on Disney+
- Verizon’s new set-top box is possibly the worst option out there for streaming
- Apple could bundle news, TV, and music into one subscription as soon as 2020
