Google is scaling back its weekly all-hands meetings after leaks, Sundar Pichai tells staff

Google’s weekly town halls, internally known as “TGIF” meetings, have been emblematic of the company’s professed belief in a transparent corporate culture, giving employees a chance to talk with management about plans for the future. But faced with an ongoing parade of leaks, Google is cutting the meetings back to once a month and shifting the focus away from employees’ political concerns.

Today, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to staff, which was obtained by The Verge, that the formerly weekly TGIF meetings will now be held monthly and will focus only “on product and business strategy.”

“A coordinated effort to share our conversations”

In the note, Pichai begins by praising what Google has achieved through its large workforce. “But in other places — like TGIF — our scale is challenging us to evolve,” he writes. “TGIF has traditionally provided a place to come together, share progress, and ask questions, but it’s not working in its current form.”

He writes that employees “come to TGIF with different expectations,” with some looking to hear about “product launches and business strategies” and others looking for “answers on other topics.” Only about 25 percent of the company watches the meeting each week, Pichai says.

He also says that there has been “a coordinated effort to share our conversations outside of the company after every TGIF” and that those efforts have “affected our ability to use TGIF as a forum for candid conversations on important topics.”

While the note doesn’t mention any leaks specifically, the company has been roiled by employee activism in recent years, as workers have protested issues like Google’s work with the Pentagon and plans for a censored Chinese search engine. Those controversies have regularly spilled into the outside through leaks to the media. Last year, the far-right publication Breitbart also published a leaked video of the first TGIF meeting after the 2016 presidential election, showing some Googlers coming to terms with the idea of a Trump presidency.

In the past, TGIF has been a place for employees to bring concerns to management and to discuss broader issues. Pichai’s note says only that the company will “continue to hold town halls on important workplace issues.”

Google has, for years, taken stern action against leaks, even going so far as to set up a dedicated email address for employees to report on other workers who may be sending information externally. But the crackdown seems to have escalated even further recently: earlier this week, Bloomberg News reported that an employee was fired for sending names and details of other employees to the media.

“We now have the opportunity to shape the kind of company we want to be in the future by investing in better ways to communicate at scale,” Pichai’s note concludes. “Look forward to working with you all to do this.”

Pichai’s full email to staff is below: