Huawei’s Mate X is now on sale in China for $2,400

Huawei’s folding Mate X, which was originally supposed to launch in June, then September, then on an unspecific date in November, then on November 15th in China, is now, in fact, officially on sale. The Mate X is the second major foldable to hit the market following the (also delayed) Samsung Galaxy Fold.

The Mate X stands out from other foldables because its folding screen is on the outside of the phone, unlike the Galaxy Fold’s and Motorola Razr’s internally folding screens. That means that when the Mate X is folded, it has a 6.6-inch screen on the front and a 6.38-inch screen on the back — and when it’s unfolded, its screen is eight inches diagonally. The phone is also equipped with 5G, Huawei’s Kirin 980 processor, and a dual-cell 4,500mAh battery.

All that tech comes at a very steep price — it costs 16,999 yuan, which shakes out to a little more than $2,400 dollars. And right now, you can only buy it from Vmall, Huawei’s online store in China.

It’s unclear if or when the device might come to other countries, but in October, Huawei told The Verge that “a global launch plan is under review.” And Huawei remains under heavy scrutiny by the US government, so Huawei may never sell the phone stateside.