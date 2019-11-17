Ford is set to reveal its first mass-market electric car this evening, the Mustang Mach-E. It’s an all-electric SUV that bears the name of the company’s iconic muscle car, so expect a blend of performance and practicality. The new EV will be unveiled at an event in Los Angeles, California hosted by actor Idris Elba, and Ford’s live stream can be seen above or here on YouTube. Everything kicks off at 9PM ET.

The Mustang Mach-E was originally teased in January 2018 at the Detroit Auto Show, back when it was still codenamed Mach 1. Since then, Ford trickled out bits of information (like 300 mile range at the top end, or a partnership with Volkswagen’s Electrify America charging network), and the vehicle has been spotted in typical automaker camouflage in a number of spy photos. On Friday, an accidentally-published reservation page let out far more new info ahead of tonight’s event, including renders of the Mustang Mach-E, and revealed that there will be five different variants that range from around $43,000 to $60,000 before incentives.

While Ford has dabbled with fully-electric cars before, this is the company’s first serious attempt at making a long-range EV for a wide customer base. The Mustang Mach-E is poised to be the flagship of a forthcoming lineup of Ford electric vehicles, alongside a forthcoming electric F-150 pickup truck.

Both are part of an $11 billion push into the EV space orchestrated by CEO Jim Hackett as part of a greater reorganization of the company’s priorities. Under Hackett, Ford has also struck a global partnership deal with Volkswagen that will involve work on EVs. Ford also invested $500 million into EV startup Rivian, which will see the two companies collaborate on an electric vehicle built on Rivian’s platform.