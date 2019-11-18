Uncharted creator Amy Hennig announces studio focused on ‘emerging streaming platforms’

One of the most notable writers in video games has a new home. Today, Skydance Media announced a new internal studio that will be helmed by Amy Hennig, best known for her work on the Uncharted series. Hennig will be joined by veteran EA producer Julian Beak, and the pair is building a new team in San Francisco with the goal of creating narrative-focused games on “emerging streaming platforms.”

Skydance, which is best known for its work on films like Annihilation and, most recently, Gemini Man, says that the new team will be tasked with shaping “the future of interactive media.” While no games have been announced, here’s a high-level description of what Hennig will be working on:

Designed to reach gamers and non-gamers alike on emerging streaming platforms, new story-focused experiences — crafted as an interactive series — will employ state-of-the-art computer graphics to provide the visual fidelity of television and film, but with an active, lean-in experience that puts the audience in the driver’s seat.

There’s no word yet on when we might see what that will look like, nor on which platforms it might be available.

Hennig is known for her work at Naughty Dog where she served as a writer and director on the Uncharted series; prior to that, she worked at Crystal Dynamics on the Soul Reaver franchise. Most recently, she was at EA, working on a story-driven Star Wars title, which was unfortunately put on hold last year.

“Julian and I are thrilled to be part of the Skydance creative team, and excited to partner with Skydance to explore this new frontier in entertainment while pioneering new ways to tell immersive stories through technology,” Hennig said in a statement. “Our goal is to create inviting and innovative experiences with the high production values and visual fidelity that will set the standard in this new media landscape.”