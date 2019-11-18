 clock menu more-arrow no yes

iFixit’s MacBook Pro 16-inch teardown shows how Apple fit in that bigger battery

It made everything thicker

By Barbara Krasnoff
MacBook Pro fans Photo: iFixit

While it’s good news that the new 16-inch MacBook Pro has a solid, comfortable, and well-designed keyboard, there are other interesting changes to the design as well, as detailed by iFixit’s recent teardown. These alterations include a redesigned cooling system and a bigger battery — which explains why this laptop is 0.7mm thicker than its predecessor.

Comparing the new MacBook Pro to the 15-inch model, iFixit noticed that the laptop’s exhaust holes are larger; the teardown also reveals fans with larger blades which, according to the article, will be able to push 28 percent more air through the system’s innards.

Photo: iFixit

And apparently those fans are needed for the system’s 99.8 Wh battery which, says iFixit, is “the largest battery we’ve ever seen in a MacBook” — each cell of the battery measuring an average 0.8mm thicker than that of the previous model.

This is not a bad thing by any means. If a slightly thicker laptop also means a more efficient cooling system for a battery that will last longer (not to mention room for a keyboard with more travel), then it’s likely that most MacBook Pro enthusiasts will welcome the change.

