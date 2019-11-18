 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Apple is hosting a surprise December 2nd event ‘honoring’ apps and games

The company isn’t expected to announce new products

By Jay Peters
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Apple will be hosting a special event on December 2nd that will honor the company’s “favorite apps and games of 2019.” The event comes as a surprise; Apple has handed out awards for its apps of the year in the past but not with a press event.

Apple isn’t expected to announce new products, according to CNBC. The event is not currently listed on Apple’s event website.

